Salman Khan plays a police officer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan plays a police officer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe was shot before NCB probe into Bollywood: 'It has been a problem for a long time'

Salman Khan clarified that the drugs angle in the plot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was not added after the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Salman Khan said that the drugs angle in the plot of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, predates the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) probe into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood. In the film, he plays a cop on a mission to rid Mumbai of its drug menace.

In a virtual press conference, Salman said that the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was completed before the NCB investigation. “It has been a problem for a long time. Even before this drugs investigation took over Maharashtra, we had already completed shooting the film. But now it became relevant. I have always been against drugs. Here, people are misusing it. We have nieces and nephews who are very young and might get influenced,” he said, as reported by Zoom.

"As soon as you take it (drugs), you are done...your body and mind both will want it so you will have to be ten times stronger. But most of them don't have that in them to do that. Families go through problems, then siblings go through problems. So in Radhe we have touched upon this subject...a man who goes on to clean up the city,” he added.

Nikki Tamboli deletes emotional note on brother's death, shares new post: 'A million words would not bring you back'

Last year, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB launched an investigation into the consumption of drugs in the film industry. A number of Bollywood stars were questioned, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in Eid 2020 but got delayed by a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is getting a cross-platform release on May 13.

