Salman Khan refuses to break his no-kissing policy on screen.
Salman Khan, after cheat kiss with Disha Patani in Radhe, jokes there’ll be ‘mota parda’ instead of duct tape next time

  • Salman Khan, who kissed Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai through duct tape, made a joke about his next onscreen kiss.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Salman Khan, famous for his no-kissing policy on screen, got creative in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when he kissed Disha Patani with duct tape on her mouth. On being asked about kissing for real in his upcoming films, he gave a rather funny answer.

“No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen,” he told Zoom TV in a virtual interview.

In the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the kissing scene between Salman and Disha played out entirely in silhouette. Some attentive fans took a screengrab, increased the brightness and pointed out on Twitter that it was a camera trick. This was confirmed by Salman in a behind-the-scenes video.

“Lekin iss picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke saath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape par (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape),” he said.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar shuts down Twitter user calling him 'VIP brat' for using drive-in vaccination facility

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Salman plays a cop on a mission to rid Mumbai of its drug menace.

Salman, in the behind-the-scenes video, cracked a joke about his 27-year age difference with Disha in real life. Praising her performance, he said, “Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lag rahi hain. Hum-umar lage hai hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hoon (She has done wonderful work in the film. She has looked very beautiful. We appear to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers).”

The release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai got delayed by a whole year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is now set for a cross-platform release this Eid (May 13).

