Nikki Tamboli deletes emotional note on brother’s death, shares new post: ‘A million words would not bring you back’

Bigg Boss 14 finalist and actor Nikki Tamboli deleted an Instagram post in which she talked about how she is unable to cope with her brother’s death. On Monday, she had shared an emotional note, admitting that she cries herself to sleep almost every night.

Nikki took to Instagram Stories to share a new quote. “A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried,” it read. She also posted a note from one of her fan clubs, which said that they were feeling ‘low and depressed’ after reading her note, and added the hashtag #LoveYouAll.

Last week, Nikki lost her elder brother to Covid-19 complications. In her now-deleted post, she talked about their close bond and how she felt not only like his sister but also his mother. She said that while her family expects her to be strong, she is struggling. “I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven’t accepted my brother's death,” she wrote.

Currently, Nikki is in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said in an earlier Instagram post that she is going ahead with her participation because of her brother, who was ‘very excited and happy’ when she told him about it.

On Saturday, Nikki lashed out at trolls shaming her for ‘enjoying’ in Cape Town, just days after her brother’s death. “...Let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” she wrote.

