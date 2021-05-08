Nikki Tamboli slams trolls shaming her for ‘enjoying’ after brother’s death: ‘I also have my life, deserve to be happy’

Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother Jatin due to Covid-19 complications earlier this month, has hit out at trolls for shaming her. She is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nikki revealed that she has been receiving messages and comments on her pictures, criticising her for ‘enjoying’, just days after Jatin’s death. She said that she has a life of her own and deserves to be happy.

“Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” she wrote.

On Thursday, Nikki said in an Instagram post that she will go ahead with her prior work commitment, despite losing her brother. She added that her parents encouraged her to continue with her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as her brother would have been the ‘happiest’ to see her fulfil her dreams. “I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it,” she said.

Nikki said that family always comes first for her. “I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she said.

