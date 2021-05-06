Nikki Tamboli gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after brother's death: 'He will watch me from above'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli on Thursday penned an emotional note for her brother Jatin as she geared up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her 29-year-old brother died on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19 complications. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself, with her back towards the camera, wearing a black jacket that read "Fear Factor". She flashed the victory as well as the thumbs-up signs.

Captioning her post, she wrote, "I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it."

"I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said 'The Show Must Go On'," Nikki wrote.

"I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever. #khatronkekhiladi11 #nikkitamboli," she concluded.

After her brother's death, Nikki had said that he had several health issues including pneumonia and tuberculosis. She had also added that he was admitted to a hospital in April where he tested Covid-19 positive. She also shared his pictures and wrote a note for her brother. Nikki had organised a puja in her home for her brother's health last week.

Nikki had also tested positive for Covid-19 in March and opted for home quarantined. She spoke about her 'harrowing experience' after her recovery.

