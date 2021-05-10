Nikki Tamboli says she cries herself to sleep after brother’s death: ‘Each day is difficult to live’

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli, who lost her elder brother to Covid-19 complications earlier this month, said that she is yet to come to terms with his death. She posted a note on Instagram in which she talked about crying herself to sleep almost every night.

“I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that,” she wrote.

Nikki said that she wants to talk to her brother, and her friends tell her that she can still do so, ‘but it’s not the same’. “They (her friends) are just not understanding or listening to how I am feeling. I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and we always protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn’t around him. I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum,” she wrote.





“My mum & father just keeps saying I am the strong one in the family and she could have never gone through my and she expects me to be doing ok now and feeling strong now. I don’t feel strong at all now. I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven’t accepted my brother's death,” she added.

Nikki is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said in an earlier Instagram post that she is going ahead with her participation because of her brother, who was ‘very excited and happy’ when she told him about it. “I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she wrote.

