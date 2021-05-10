IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli says she cries herself to sleep after brother’s death: ‘Each day is difficult to live’
Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to Covid-19.
Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to Covid-19.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says she cries herself to sleep after brother’s death: ‘Each day is difficult to live’

  • Nikki Tamboli talked about her brother’s death in a new Instagram post and said that she does not feel strong at all. She said that she is yet to come to terms with the tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli, who lost her elder brother to Covid-19 complications earlier this month, said that she is yet to come to terms with his death. She posted a note on Instagram in which she talked about crying herself to sleep almost every night.

“I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that,” she wrote.

Nikki said that she wants to talk to her brother, and her friends tell her that she can still do so, ‘but it’s not the same’. “They (her friends) are just not understanding or listening to how I am feeling. I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and we always protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn’t around him. I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum,” she wrote.


“My mum & father just keeps saying I am the strong one in the family and she could have never gone through my and she expects me to be doing ok now and feeling strong now. I don’t feel strong at all now. I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven’t accepted my brother's death,” she added.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds, while appreciating Blake Lively, says their relationship started with ‘anonymous airport bathroom sex’

Nikki is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said in an earlier Instagram post that she is going ahead with her participation because of her brother, who was ‘very excited and happy’ when she told him about it. “I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
nikki tamboli nikki tamboli cry

Related Stories

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to Covid-19.
Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to Covid-19.
tv

Nikki Tamboli slams trolls shaming her for ‘enjoying’ after brother’s death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli lashed out at trolls criticising her for ‘enjoying’, just days after she lost her brother to Covid-19. She said that she deserves to be happy as well.
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli's brother had not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised.
Nikki Tamboli's brother had not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised.
tv

Nikki shares heartbroken message for late brother as she looks for him in clouds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who will begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is missing her late brother and has shared a heartbreaking post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP