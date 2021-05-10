Ryan Reynolds, while appreciating Blake Lively, says their relationship started with ‘anonymous airport bathroom sex’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known to playfully troll each other on social media all the time. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he shared an appreciation post for her, but not without teasing her a little.

The post began with genuine admiration, as Ryan wrote, “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”

However, Ryan could not resist pulling Blake’s leg. “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love,” he added.

Ryan and Blake are parents to three daughters -- James (born in 2014), Inez (born in 2016), and Betty (born in 2019).





During a virtual interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April last year, Ryan said that he was enjoying spending time with his family, amid the pandemic. “I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff,” he said.

“I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they were born, but each one, when they came out that shoot, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that's what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them,” he added.

Last year, Ryan and Blake contributed $1 million towards Covid-19 relief. They took to social media to announce that their contributions will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

