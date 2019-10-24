Blake Lively wishes husband Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday by sticking finger up his nose. See pic

hollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:40 IST

Actor Blake Lively wished her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in a very funny manner on his birthday. Lively's birthday to Reynolds featured a selfie that shows her sticking her finger up his nose, reports eonline.com.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she captioned the image. She also tagged herself as Gisele Bundchen.

It appears the couple is celebrating Reynold's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair. Deadpool star Reynolds shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

Meanwhile, although Reynolds celebrated his birthday on October 23, the wishes are still pouring in. His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayek took a note from his book for her birthday tribute.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:39 IST