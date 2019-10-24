e-paper
Blake Lively wishes husband Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday by sticking finger up his nose. See pic

Blake Lively stuck her finger up husband Ryan Reynolds’ nose in her birthday post. See the picture here.

hollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:40 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Blake Lively wishes Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday.
Blake Lively wishes Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday.
         

Actor Blake Lively wished her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in a very funny manner on his birthday. Lively's birthday to Reynolds featured a selfie that shows her sticking her finger up his nose, reports eonline.com.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she captioned the image. She also tagged herself as Gisele Bundchen.

 

It appears the couple is celebrating Reynold's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair. Deadpool star Reynolds shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

 

View this post on Instagram

Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way. Sí, Ryan, estoy usando tu cumpleaños para publicar esta foto en la que no me veo tan mal, mientras tu te ves golpeadisimo, y también quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarte que me ibas a mandar unas botellas de tu ginebra "Aviation" para mi cumpleaños y que fue hace casi dos meses! Si quieres ver más fotos tuyas checa mis historias. Ah y por cierto, feliz cumpleaños. @vancityreynolds #aviationgin @aviationgin 📸 @samanthalopezs

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Meanwhile, although Reynolds celebrated his birthday on October 23, the wishes are still pouring in. His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayek took a note from his book for her birthday tribute.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:39 IST

