Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively post first pic with third child, leave cryptic clue about gender

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:39 IST

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who welcomed his third child with wife Blake Lively, revealed the baby's gender with a cryptic post and guess what, its a girl! The 42-year-old actor confirmed the news with an adorable picture along with Blake and the little bundle of joy.

In the picture shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the couple is smiling at each other with their child in a baby carrier worn by her dad. But her face is covered with a smiley.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

The trio stood on a forest trail with sunlight glinting through the massive trees, and Reynolds sweetly placed his hand on Lively's head as the two parents beamed at each other.

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano," he tweeted alongside the picture.

Reynolds and his 32-year-old are parents to daughters Inez, 2 1/2 , and James, 4 1/2 . People magazine had earlier confirmed that the couple had welcomed their third child, but no details about the baby's sex, name or birth details were released at the time.

Lively debuted her baby bump at the premiere for her husband's movie Pokemon: Detective Pikachu in May, dazzling fans in a fitted yellow dress that highlighted her growing bump.

