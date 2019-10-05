e-paper
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively secretly welcomed third child two months ago: reports

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively secretly welcomed their third child two months ago, reports suggest.

hollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Asian News International
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had two kids already.
Actor Blake Lively has welcomed baby number three with husband Ryan Reynolds. According to multiple reports, the actor recently gave birth to the baby. The couple has not revealed the sex or the name of the baby but they are overjoyed by the arrival of their third child, reported E! News.

The baby will join siblings, 4-year-old James Reynolds and 2-year-old Inez Reynolds. The 31-year-old actor announced her third pregnancy earlier this year. In May, she surprised fans with her baby bump at the New York City premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu. According to The Sun, the baby was born two months ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

PokeMOM.... Out now.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

As the couple is known for being notoriously private about their kids, they kept details about their third child under wraps. However, back in 2015, the 42-year-old Reynolds gave E! News a glimpse into his life as a new father.

"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he said at the time. "But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."

The following year, the couple announced their second child. At the time, a source told E! News that they always wanted a big family. "They are very excited," the insider previously shared. "Blake always wanted two or three kids."

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:55 IST

