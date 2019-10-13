e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Ryan Reynolds wishes fremeny Hugh Jackman with a foul-mouthed happy birthday song. Watch

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ friendly banter continues. Watch their latest exchange here.

hollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:56 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ryan Reynolds sings the birthday song for Hugh Jackman.
Ryan Reynolds sings the birthday song for Hugh Jackman.
         

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds sang a high-pitched cheeky birthday song for Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who celebrated his 51st birthday on October 12.

Taking to social media, Jackman wrote: "At first I thought - Ugh, now I have to actually apologize. But then," alongside a clip of Reynolds, reports dailymail.co.uk. "Hello Hugh, I was just going to wish you a happy birthday... And then I saw what you said, and in a word... hurtful, enjoy the show.. Hugh Jackman," Reynolds said in the video.

 

The Deadpool star then began to start singing Happy Birthday. He concluded the clip saying: "And I'm not f**king professionally trained you Jackman you piece of sh*t."

Reynolds took to his own Instagram account to wish Jackman a cheeky birthday message, putting a cake sticker over the Wolverine's star's face. Jackman hit back re-posting the birthday snap with an animation of Judge Judy rolling her eyes on top of Reynold's face.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 18:56 IST

tags
top news
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News