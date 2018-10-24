Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman a monster for wishing him happy birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s running joke where they pull each other’s leg continues. Reynolds replying to a tweet from Jackman, in which the Wolverine star wished the Deadpool actor a happy birthday, called him a ‘monster’ - all in jest, of course.

“This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee,” Reynolds wrote in a tweet. In his original birthday message, Jackman, attaching a picture of the two of them hugging, wrote, “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Reynolds and Jackman’s repartee goes way back. On Jackman’s wedding anniversary, Reynolds had joked that he’d given the relationship ‘three months’. When Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jackman posted a parody video on Instagram. Reynolds even crashed a press interview for Jackman’s recent film, Eddie the Eagle, and who can forget the opening scene of Deadpool 2, which poked fun at Wolverine’s death in Logan.

Reynolds turned 42 on Tuesday, and celebrated his birthday by posting images with his wife, Blake Lively, and his father.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 17:17 IST