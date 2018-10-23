On Ryan Reynolds’ birthday, 10 hilarious tweets in which he channelled Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds, international movie star and writer of some very fine tweets, turns 42 on Tuesday. Ever since his career got a second lease of life after the record-breaking success of Deadpool, the actor has crafted a public persona that keeps in line with the motor mouth superhero.

He routinely pokes fun at not only his wife, actor Blake Lively, but also his co-stars. He didn’t even spare the Avengers, and has commented on the ongoing merger deal between 20th Century Fox (the studio that owns Deadpool) and Disney (Deadpool’s future home) - all in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

From very dark jokes made at the expense of his daughters to replying to our very own Ranveer Singh, Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter is not for the unversed. So what better way to celebrate his birthday than to put all his best tweets in one convenient place.

I wish. I could use a little "me time". https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Nothing better than the simple joys of finding 5 bucks in an old pair of pants, or discovering my wife and I had a second daughter over a year ago. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2018

Painting you like one of my French girls. Happy Birthday #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/4MVPKIjw4g — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 12, 2018

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017

My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2017

If my daughter proves she can take care of the Fire Ants I got her, we’ll get her the damn kitten. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 3, 2018

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 16:12 IST