Ryan Reynolds resumes mockery of Hugh Jackman, it’s Deadpool vs Logan round 2

Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday quipped that he’d predicted his fellow superhero star Hugh Jackman’s marriage would last three months, but he was wrong. Jackman on April 11 celebrated 22 years with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on Twitter by writing, “I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

Reynolds subtweeted Jackman’s message with, “I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong.”

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018

Reynolds and Jackman have often poked fun at each other on social media, in real life and in the movies. Reynolds played Deadpool in Jackman’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and later starred in his own solo Deadpool movie that featured a radically different Deadpool. He made jokes at the expense of Jackman in the movie too.

Reynolds’ tweets are often similar in tone to his character in the Deadpool movies. His Twitter bio reads, “Introducing people to the version of myself which tested highest in the focus groups,” implying that his Twitter persona is a conscious choice.

Jackman concluded his 17-year run as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, a film that was a huge hit at the box office and with the critics, even scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Reynolds will reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool 2, scheduled for release on May 18.

