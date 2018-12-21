Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal make fun of Ryan Reynolds in Christmas-themed Marvel pic

Three Marvel stars got together for Christmas and there’s a picture to prove it. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) posed for a picture together, which was shared with a characteristically foul-mouthed caption by Reynolds.

“These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. The Deadpool star can be seen with a forlorn expression on his face, perhaps because of the garish Christmas sweater he’s wearing. Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal and Jackman, standing on either side, seem to be having a laugh at Reynolds’ expense.

Reynolds and Jackman are known to banter on social media, stemming from the first Deadpool film, which poked fun at Jackman’s Wolverine. This continued in Deadpool 2, which opened with a scene that takes a swipe at the ending of Logan, Jackman’s final film in the X-Men series.

Jackman joked in a recent video, “Ryan Reynolds may seem like an honest, hardworking movie star, husband, and father, but don’t let that get in the way of the truth. The truth? He’s been riding Hugh Jackman’s coat tails since 2009, when Hugh hand-selected him to star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in the universally acclaimed, best portrayal of Wade Wilson, ever.”

They’ve crashed each others’ interviews, insulted each other on Twitter, and celebrated each others’ successes. Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, is the latest member of this group. The Oscar nominee will star as Spider-Man’s rumoured nemesis - although early reports also tease a team-up - in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Far From Home recently premiered its first trailer at the Brazil Comic Con, and has been scheduled for a July, 2019 release. The film also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Michael Keaton.

