Hugh Jackman says Ryan Reynolds owes it all to him, Deadpool actor reacts

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman shared a hilarious video about Ryan Reynolds as a part of their online banter and this round surely belongs to Jackman. In the video, Hugh gives a voice-over to a montage of Ryan’s pictures and says that the Deadpool actor has been riding on his coat tails since 2009. The video was captioned, “Who are you going to trust? Me or @vancityreynolds.”

It started off with, “Ryan Reynolds may seem like an honest, hardworking movie star, husband, and father, but don’t let that get in the way of the truth.”

He goes on to add, “The truth? He’s being riding Hugh Jackman’s coat tails since 2009, when Hugh hand-selected him to star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in the universally acclaimed, best portrayal of Wade Wilson, ever.”

To add salt to the wound, he says, “Ryan Reynolds was only named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, the year after he met Hugh. Coincidence? Please. The truth? You can now see Ryan in Once Upon a Deadpool and support the Fudge Cancer charity at the same. Please do it, or he might make another Van Wilder movie. Or, worse yet, Green Lantern.”

I see @RealHughJackman is no longer allergic to selfish. https://t.co/hBnbQ4wBl0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 23, 2018

Ryan reacted to the video and tweeted, “I see @RealHughJackman is no longer allergic to selfish.” This banter between the Deadpool actor and Jackman has been going on since Ryan first appeared as Deadpool. He even did a spoof of Logan in his recent movie Deadpool.

Speaking of this, Jackman said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it, for Deadpool.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 16:18 IST