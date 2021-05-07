Anita Hassanandani talks about importance of breastfeeding: 'I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can'

TV actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her son Aaravv and stressed upon the importance of breast feeding for infants. She also revealed that she plans to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as she can. Anita welcomed him in February this year.

Anita says in the video, "As a new mother, my biggest concern is 'Am I doing enough for my child?' Since the time Aarav was born, sabne mujhe ek hi advice di..doctors hon, peadiatricians, new mothers.. Ki 'aapke baby ki nutrition ke liye sabse jaruri hai breast milk. Breast milk me wo antibodies hoti hain jo aapke baby ke immunity ko strong banati hain (Everyone gave me the same advice - that breast milk is the most important for the baby. It contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby's immunity)."

"So it is very very important for them. I have decided that I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can and for six months, for sure. Breast feed is the best feed for your child. Give your baby a healthy start which will go a long, long way. Now what can be more fulfilling that that?" she added.





Anita posted the video and wrote, "As a mother, the best way to ensure that your baby is absolutely healthy is by breastfeeding them because it helps in their overall growth and also in increasing their immunity. It’s alright to be concerned about whether your baby is getting the best of the nutrition."





Anita has been regularly chronicling her motherhood journey - both during her pregnancy and after they welcomed her first child. She often shares pictures and videos on Instagram.

