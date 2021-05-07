IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani talks about importance of breastfeeding: 'I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can'
Anita Hassanandani with her son Aarav.
Anita Hassanandani with her son Aarav.
tv

Anita Hassanandani talks about importance of breastfeeding: 'I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can'

  • Anita Hassanandani reveals she wants to breastfeed son Aarav for as long as she can. In her latest video on Instagram, she also stressed upon the importance of breast milk for a child.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:07 AM IST

TV actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her son Aaravv and stressed upon the importance of breast feeding for infants. She also revealed that she plans to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as she can. Anita welcomed him in February this year.

Anita says in the video, "As a new mother, my biggest concern is 'Am I doing enough for my child?' Since the time Aarav was born, sabne mujhe ek hi advice di..doctors hon, peadiatricians, new mothers.. Ki 'aapke baby ki nutrition ke liye sabse jaruri hai breast milk. Breast milk me wo antibodies hoti hain jo aapke baby ke immunity ko strong banati hain (Everyone gave me the same advice - that breast milk is the most important for the baby. It contains those antibodies that will strengthen the baby's immunity)."

"So it is very very important for them. I have decided that I am going to feed Aarav breast milk for as long as I can and for six months, for sure. Breast feed is the best feed for your child. Give your baby a healthy start which will go a long, long way. Now what can be more fulfilling that that?" she added.


Anita posted the video and wrote, "As a mother, the best way to ensure that your baby is absolutely healthy is by breastfeeding them because it helps in their overall growth and also in increasing their immunity. It’s alright to be concerned about whether your baby is getting the best of the nutrition."


Also read: Rahul Vaidya leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot but Disha Parmar objects, watch

Anita has been regularly chronicling her motherhood journey - both during her pregnancy and after they welcomed her first child. She often shares pictures and videos on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anita hassanandani breastfeed

Related Stories

Siddharth has called Swara Bhasker 'awesome'.
Siddharth has called Swara Bhasker 'awesome'.
bollywood

Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who is often vocal about his stance on social and political issues, says he is being called 'south ka Swara Bhasker'.
READ FULL STORY
Mohit Malik holds his son as he shares his first glimpse with the world.
Mohit Malik holds his son as he shares his first glimpse with the world.
tv

Mohit Mallik shares first glimpse of his son: 'Can I hold you forever my son?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:39 AM IST
  • Actor Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their first child last week and he has now shared a glimpse of their son. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP