Anita Hassanandani with son Aaravv.
Anita Hassanandani shares a sneak peek into her 'chit chat' sessions with son Aaravv, watch

  • Anita Hassanandani shared a new video of her son Aaravv. In the clip, the mother-son duo are seen indulging in some baby talk.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Anita Hassanandani gave fans a glimpse of her chit-chat sessions with son Aaravv. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a video in which she was seen showering the baby with kisses.

In the clip, shared on Instagram, Anita couldn't help but gush over how adorable Aaravv looked in his little kurta-pyjama. Resting him on a pillow, Anita cuddled him, kissed his feet, and chatted with him. She shared the video with the caption, "ChitChat scenes at the Reddys."

Her friends from the industry took to the comments section and showered the mother-son duo with love. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Ruhaanika Dhawan said, "Cookie," adding a heart emoji. Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, commented, "What a munchkin 😍🧿." Aditi Bhatia commented, "omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Fans also reacted to the video. "Really sweet💓💓💓" a fan commented. "Awwww soo adorable," another fan said. "How cuteeee chotu baby," a third fan commented.

A few days ago, Anita shared a family picture, featuring her husband Rohit Reddy and their son. The trio was bonding at home. She shared the picture with the caption, "#FamJam."

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv in February. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos of the little one on their social media platforms. They have also dedicated a separate Instagram account for Aaravv.

Also Read: Nia Sharma has a message for ‘woke celebs’ teaching proning on social media: ‘We have Google too’

In March, she shared a picture from the time she was pregnant with Aaravv and wrote, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*".

