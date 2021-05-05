Nia Sharma has a message for ‘woke celebs’ teaching proning on social media: ‘We have Google too’

Actor Nia Sharma hit out at ‘woke celebs’ who are teaching fans about proning, a technique to help those experiencing breathing discomfort due to Covid-19. It involves lying face down to improve oxygenation.

Taking to Twitter, Nia reminded these stars that Google is available to everyone. “To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media, Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas (We have Google too). #Proning,” she wrote.

Just last week, Nia fired another salvo at ‘woke’ celebrities, who were encouraging everyone above the age of 18 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine and get inoculated. “Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nia also shared the tweet on Instagram Stories and added, “Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talk of ‘go get vaccinated’.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Nia said that if celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, who have been contributing towards relief efforts, urge everyone to register for the vaccine, ‘it would make sense’. “But celebs who haven’t done much work or aren’t aware about what’s really happening to be all preachy is nonsense,” she added.

Clarifying that she was not specifically taking a dig at anyone with her tweets addressed to ‘woke celebs’, Nia said, “Today, everyone knows they are supposed to wear masks and how to wear one. So, I don’t need to make a video educating people on the need to wear or how to wear one. TV guys ka hoopla thoda zyada hota hai (Everything is a little sensational with TV stars).”

