Anita Hassanandani and Addite Malik shower their sons with love; Karanvir Bohra reveals he chases his twins with food

  Anita Hassanandani, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra have shared posts featuring their little ones.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:31 PM IST

Television actors Anita Hassanandani, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra spoke about their children in their recent Instagram posts. While Anita and Addite showered their little ones with love, Karanvir asked fellow parents a question.

On Tuesday, Anita posted a video with her son Aaravv where she is seen kissing, cuddling and rocking the baby in her arms.

Edith Whiskers's Home played in the background. She captioned her post, "Love so pure." Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their firstborn in February this year.

Fans showered the mother-son duo with love. The comments section was filled with messages like, "so cute mom and son", "(your) kid is too cute lots of kisses nd hugs to him nd u too frm Mangalore" and "Aarav is such a cutie ma'am!!! God bless lil chipmunk and ur entire fam."

Addite, meanwhile, shared a picture with husband actor Mohit Malik and their son, Ekbir Malik. Captioning the post, she wrote, "So so so cute that we could just about eat you up! Just kidding Here's what lack of sleep, new parenthood can do to us.....@mohitmalik1113 @ekbirmalik." The couple had welcomed their firstborn in April.

Their fans too sent the couple and their baby love. A fan wrote, "Welcome...Just the beginning to the crazy but adorable world." Another said, "Mohit sir Addite maam and Baby Ekbir you three are the cutest." "Awww pure love .. babooshkhiiii," commented a third.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan schools troll who claimed woman is 'a domination of man': 'Learn and explore before you talk'

Karanvir Bohra posed a question for fellow parents. The actor shared a picture in which he was feeding one of his twin daughters while she held a feeding bottle for his youngest child Gia. Sharing the picture, he asked, "Ok at what age does this stop? My kids eat by themselves individually and responsibly at other peoples houses, But at our house we have to chase these 2 @twinbabydiaries."

Several parents commented. One wrote, "I am still struggling with an eight year old too.." while another said, "I am still chasing my 7year old unless its his fav food." A third wrote, "I still feed my 6 years old."

