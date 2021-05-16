Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'
Anita Hassanandani plays with her son Aaravv.
Anita Hassanandani plays with her son Aaravv.
Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'

  • Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her three-month-old son, Aaravv and exclaimed that she cannot believe she was the one who created the "cutie". Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video with her son, Aaravv, and said that she cannot believe she "created this cutie". Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February this year.

Anita is seen playing with her son in the video. She is wearing a white dress while her son is dressed in a colourful matching T-shirt and shorts. She wrote along with the video, "Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON MYJaaN @aaravvreddy."

Anita's fans showered the post with love for her and the little one. "So cute baby," wrote one, while another commented, "Awwwwww baby."

Anita also posted a happy picture of herself with Aaravv from his Instagram handle. An Instagram user suggested that she must pay attention to cleaning the baby's tongue. "U should clean his tongue frequently it can give him peauky (pukish) feels," the person wrote. Anita replied from Aarav's handle, "I do. He just had a feed before this click."

Anita often shares pictures and videos of her son on her Instagram page. She has also created a separate account on Instagram for Aaravv. She tied the knot with Rohit in 2013.

Earlier this week, she posted a picture of her husband and son, both dressed in matching blue coloured T-shirts. She captioned it, "My lifelines."

Also read: Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately

Anita is known for her television serials such as Naagin, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also starred in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.

