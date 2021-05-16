Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately: ‘You have to allow yourself to be okay’
Gauahar Khan talked about self-love in a new Instagram post.
Gauahar Khan talked about self-love in a new Instagram post.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan says she has been on ‘roller coaster ride of emotions’ lately: ‘You have to allow yourself to be okay’

  • Gauahar Khan said that she experienced a ‘roller coaster’ of emotions in recent times. She added that she allowed herself to be okay and feel like a newlywed bride.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Actor Gauahar Khan talked about experiencing a ‘roller coaster’ of emotions in the last two months and said that it is only now that she finally got the chance to feel like a newlywed bride. She married social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December last year.

“Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove,” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of herself decked up in ethnic finery.


Gauahar lost her father in March after a prolonged illness. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of him on Instagram and wrote, “That smile #2monthsToday . I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa. #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan.”

In March, Gauahar shared her wedding video with Zaid and said that it was ‘even more special’ because her father was a part of it. “I’m sure he will smile from above watching it and it makes me smile to know he was a part of my biggest day,” she wrote in the description of the video on YouTube.

Also read: Dia Mirza says doctor told her pregnant women can’t take vaccines available in India ‘until required clinical trials’

Gauahar and Zaid met in July last year at a supermarket. They tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance.

In the wedding video, Gauahar said that she found her ‘person’ in Zaid. “I feel like I have my person. I always wanted someone whom I could call my person, my human. Someone whom I can share everything with and talk about everything in life. Someone I can fall back on. And for the first time in my life, I could tell someone, ‘You are like me, there are so many parts about you that are like me,’” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
gauahar khan zaid darbar gauahar khan-zaid darbar + 1 more

Related Stories

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar refused to pose for photographers recently.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar refused to pose for photographers recently.
bollywood

Gauahar and Zaid refuse to pose for paparazzi, she says ‘please don’t do this’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of her and Zaid Darbar during one of their recent outings. She reminded them that they were entering a residential building.
READ FULL STORY
Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan on Bigg Boss.
Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan on Bigg Boss.
tv

Gauahar shuts down troll who asked why she didn't condole Hina's father's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan took on a troll who asked her why she hadn't posted a condolence message on social media for Hina Khan, who recently lost her father.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.