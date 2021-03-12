Gauahar Khan gave Zaid Darbar ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs. Watch their wedding video

Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video with Zaid Darbar on her YouTube channel. In the clip, they talk about how they fell in love during the lockdown after meeting each other at a supermarket. She said that this video is all the more special because it features her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, who died last week.

The video began with Gauahar saying that she went to a supermarket on July 7 with her domestic help, which is where Zaid first saw her. “Bohot try kiya attention paane ke liye. Bohot koshish kiya (I tried a lot to get her attention). No attention,” he said.

After three days, on July 10, Zaid slid into Gauahar’s DMs on Instagram saying he wanted to tell her ‘something important’. When she asked what, he replied, “I think you are very beautiful. It was important to tell you.” He insisted on meeting her, even if for five minutes, and they met briefly at the ATM.

“That’s how it happened. We became friends for the shortest period that anyone could be friends for,” Gauahar laughed. When Zaid’s father asked him if he was sure about her, he replied, “Daddy, meri jo duayein thi, uska asar hai Gauahar (she is the answer to my prayers).” He added, “I know for a fact ki Gauahar ko mere paas unhone hi bheja hai (God has sent her to me).”

Zaid said that though he has known Gauahar only for a few months, it feels like years. “I feel like I have my person. I always wanted someone whom I could call my person, my human. Someone whom I can share everything with and talk about everything in life. Someone I can fall back on. And for the first time in my life, I could tell someone, ‘You are like me, there are so many parts about you that are like me,’” she said.

In the description of the video on YouTube, Gauahar wrote, “My dream come true . Most beautifully captured by theweddingstory . This video has become even more special coz it has my Pappa in it . Alhamdulillah. I’m sure he will smile from above watching it and it makes me smile to know he was a part of my biggest day ! Sharing my most special part of my life with my #crazylot​ . #spreadlove​.”

