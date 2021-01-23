Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recreated the hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, starring Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel. Zaid shared the video on Instagram.

Sharing it, he wrote: "Main tera hero! #HumfimyHain making full use of @atrangz (studio) . Now Open! @gauaharkhan my partner in crime." The video shows the duo recreate the famous step of Hrithik and Amisha from the song.





A number of Instagram users reacted to the clip; one user said "So cute love you guys", while another said "Zaid is more shy then Gauhar every single time". A third person said "May allah always keep u like this."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in Mumbai. They wrote a note on Instagram to announce their wedding.





On being asked about marrying Zaid, Gauahar had said: “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

Since her December marriage, Gauahar has been sharing quite a few loved-up pictures and videos with Zaid. Some of these are from the family functions she had been attending with Zaid while others are about spending time with him on holidays.

