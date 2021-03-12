Devoleena Bhattacharjee offers ‘Burnol’ to her haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee remained unfazed as the hashtag of her name was removed from Instagram after getting mass reported. She said that success creates enemies and suggested a ‘Burnol’ for her haters.
One of Devoleena’s fans brought the development to her notice by tweeting to her, “WOWWWWW... @Devoleena_23 you haters can never ever want your happiness Our hardwork is now on zero point .... Your haters reported #DevoleenaBhattacharjee hashtag on Ig . And they removed the contents... Want to kill them.”
However, Devoleena had a rather calm reaction. “Relax & Chill... Jab dushman badhte hai toh samajh jaana tarakki ho rahi hai.. Jalne waale jalte rahenge aur hum aagey badhte rahenge (Gaining more enemies is a sign of growing success. The jealous ones will continue to burn with envy and we will continue to make great strides)...All my love to you all & Burnol to them,” she wrote.
Devoleena also clapped back at a Twitter user who questioned her success. “R u serious. Do u really think u r progressing? To aisi success nahi chahiye humein (If this is success, we don’t want it),” the user wrote, to which she responded, “Dont worry iss janam mein toh wakaai mein mushkil hai milna...Tum sabki zindagi twiiter mein hi shuru aur yahin khatam (it is difficult to get such success in this lifetime. All your lives begin and end with Twitter)..”
Recently, Devoleena was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for actor Eijaz Khan, who had to exit the show due to prior professional commitments.
Devoleena rose to fame with the popular serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, in which she played Gopi bahu. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13 but quit the show midway due to health issues.
