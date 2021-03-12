Ankita Lokhande shares loved-up photos with boyfriend Vicky Jain, days after message to Sushant Singh Rajput fans

Ankita Lokhande treated her Insta-fam to new photos with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. She was dressed in white from head to toe -- her outfit was a white crop top, pants and boots, with a pink floral choker to add a splash of colour. He wore a beige and white striped shirt with white pants and brown suede boots.

Some of the pictures also featured Ankita’s sister, Ashita Sahu. “‘We can only learn to LOVE by LOVING’ 💕 @a_s_h_i_t_a @jainvick #ankitalokhande #loveisallyouneed #ashank #viank,” the caption read. The post has over two lakh likes.





This is Ankita’s first post with Vicky after her Instagram live earlier this month, in which she gave a strong message to her haters, and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput who were casting aspersions on her. Ankita and Sushant were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. He was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June last year.

Ankita asked trolls to unfollow her if they had a problem with her social media activities. She also said that people who know nothing about her relationship with Sushant are quick to point fingers at her, even though she did nothing wrong.

“Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said, adding that she has battled depression but no one supported her at that time, except her family and a few fans.

