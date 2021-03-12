Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan gets a note from aunt Kareena Kapoor on his 11th birthday: 'The biggest bro to my babies'
- Kareena Kapoor shares a cute picture of Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor to celebrate his 11th birthday. Kiaan celebrated his birthday a day after his sister Samaira Kapoor turned 16.
A day after she marked niece Samaira's birthday, Kareena Kapoor has shared a post celebrating Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday. Kiaan turned 11 on Friday. On the occasion, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture of the birthday boy seated on the floor and flashing a smile while posing for the camera.
Penning the birthday note, Kareena made a reference to her older son Taimur Ali Khan and her newborn son, whose name she has not revealed yet. "Happy birthday our precious Kiu (heart emojis) The biggest bro to my babies... I love you..."
Karishma took to the comments section and dropped red and blue emojis before blowing a kiss to Kareena. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba also took to the comments section to wish Kiaan. "Happy birthday kiaan (heart emoji)," she said. Malaika Arora commented, "Cutieeeeeee" along with a red heart emoji. On the other hand, her sister Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of heart emojis to shower the aunt and her nephew with love. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined the ladies to shower his love with a heart emoji.
On Thursday, Kareena posted a picture with Samaira to wish her. Kareena said, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby (heart emoji) Happy birthday Samuuuu."
Kareena, along with Taimur, was spotted making her way to Karisma's house in Mumbai to celebrate Samaira's birthday. The actor and her son posed for the paparazzi before they made their way into the house. Karisma took to her Instagram Stories to share inside videos from the birthday celebration.
