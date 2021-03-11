Kareena Kapoor and Taimur join Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's birthday celebrations. See photos
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor joined the celebrations as Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence, as she hosted an intimate party on Thursday evening, to celebrate daughter Samaira’s birthday. Karisma and Kareena’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, were also in attendance.
This is Kareena’s second public appearance after giving birth to her second son last month. She was seen wearing a flowy, sky blue kaftan. Taimur was also casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.
Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a cute throwback photo with Samaira, to wish her on her birthday. The picture also featured Karisma’s son, Kiaan.
“You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby ❤️. Happy birthday Samuuuu,” she wrote.
Karisma, meanwhile, wished her daughter with a throwback photo of her dressed as a princess. She also shared a few pictures from the celebrations on Thursday, featuring multiple birthday cakes and balloon decorations. “You will always be my little princess 💕 Happy 16th birthday 💖 #mybabygirl #happybirthday,” the caption read.
Also see: Saba Ali Khan treats fans to unseen photos from nephew Taimur’s third birthday party. See here
Last year, Samaira made her acting debut with a supporting role in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday’s younger daughter and Ananya Panday’s sister, Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half-minute film revolved around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai with dreams of becoming a professional sprinter.
Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, Karisma said that she was not Samaira and Kiaan’s favourite actress: “I don’t think so. I think it’s Bebo (Kareena).” She also shared that they have not watched too many of her films. “They don’t really watch my movies and I don’t force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It’s fine,” she said.
