Karisma Kapoor says her kids Samaira and Kiaan don’t watch her films, their favourite actress is Kareena Kapoor

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 08:13 IST

Karisma Kapoor has won plaudits for her performances, including the prestigious National Award, but her children Samaira and Kiaan prefer their aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan as their favourite actor. Karisma made this revelation in an interview with Curly Tales.

When asked if she was her kids’ favourite actress, Karisma said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s Bebo (Kareena).” She also shared that they have not watched too many of her films: “They don’t really watch my movies and I don’t force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It’s fine.”

Recently, Karisma made her digital debut with a web series titled Mentalhood, which gives a glimpse into the challenges of parenting in today’s day and age. She plays a harried mother of three school-going kids on the show.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. The show premiered last week and is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, and went on to deliver a number of hits, including Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Dil To Pagal Hai. In 2003, she made her foray in television with the show Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, which aired on Sahara One.

Meanwhile, Samaira recently acted in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday’s younger daughter Rysa Panday. The film revolves around a slum dweller who wants to run but does not have the money to even buy shoes.

Samaira played a supporting role in Daud; she was seen as a young student who helps the little girl make her dream a reality. The short film also stars Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor.

