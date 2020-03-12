Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan gets adorable birthday wish from stepmom Priya Sachdev. See pic

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev has wished her stepson Kiaan on his 10th birthday. She shared a touching birthday post for the young boy along with a picture of him with his half-brother.

Sharing a picture of Kiaan with her son Azarias, Priya wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday #Kiaan. Wishing you an amazing Birthday. Sharing a special picture with you and your little brother #Azarias...he is very lucky to have you as his big brother.” The picture shows Azarias (Sanjay and Priya’s son) touching a magazine kept on the table with Kiaan (Karisma and Sanjay’s son) gazing lovingly at him.

Priya had also wished Karisma’s elder daughter Samaira on her birthday on Wednesday. She shared a picture of the teenager along with Azarias and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our gorgeous girl ... wow you are 15 today! You are growing into a fine and beautiful young lady... making us all so proud of you sweetheart! we love you.” Priya also has a 13-year-old daughter Safira from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal, who is seen in one of the pictures.

Karisma recently made her acting comeback with a web series titled Mentalhood. It released on streaming platform AltBalaji and Zee5 on Holi. She plays a harrowed mom of three schoolgoing kids on the show. It also stars Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul as parents of schoolgoing kids.

Talking about her comeback after eight years, Karisma had said in a statement, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real.”

