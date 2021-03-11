Taimur is the happiest kid in Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for cousin Zahaan Kapoor
- Kareena Kapoor has wished cousin Zahaan Kapoor a happy birthday with a candid picture of him with her son, Taimur.
The Kapoor family is celebrating two birthdays today: Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16, while the actor's cousin, Zahaan Kapoor, also celebrated. Kareena has now shared a candid throwback picture of Zahaan to wish him on the occasion.
Sharing the picture, which shows Zahaan playing with Kareena's son Taimur, she wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday handsome brother @zahaankapoor." It shows the two of them siting under a tree with Zahaan offering Taimur a ukulele.
Zahaan is the son of Kareena's uncle, Kunal Kapoor, who is the son of actor Shashi Kapoor. Sashi was married to Jennifer Kapoor and the two had three children together: Kunal, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor. Sashi was the brother of noted filmmaker Raj Kapoor and son of Prithviraj Kapoor.
Zahaan, along with father Kunal Kapoor and sister Shaira Kapoor, had also attended Kareena's birthday bash at her residence last year. He was also a part of the dinner party hosted by Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan post Christmas last year. Kareena had taken to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the dinner table, laden with cutlery and crockery. She had captioned it, “Countdown to new years has begun... Sit down cousins dinner. <3 What’s on the menu?”
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son last month. The couple are yet to announce the newborn's name. She had said on her show What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."
