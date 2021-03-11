IND USA
Kareena Kapoor has wished niece Samaira on her birthday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma's daughter Samaira on 16th birthday with a pic: 'You call me Bebo Ma for a reason'

  • Kareena Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira on her 16th birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor has shared an unseen throwback picture with her niece Samaira Kapoor on her 16th birthday. Samaira is the daughter of her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur.

The picture shows Kareena in a white top and red leggings, posing with a young Samiera and her brother Kiaan Raj Kapur. Calling Samaira their 'first born', Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu."

Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora dropped heart emojis on the post while her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor liked the post. Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked the post along with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday.

Karisma also took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Samaira and fresh pictures from her birthday celebrations. She wrote, "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday."

While Karisma continues to be a public figure, her kids Samaira and Kiaan are hardly known. They are only spotted at family parties or airports. The 16-year-old also shares a good rapport with her father's new family, his wife Priya Sachdev and her two children.

Last year, Priya had shared a few pictures of Samaira bonding with her two kids. Wishing her on her 15th birthday, she had written, "Happy Birthday to our gorgeous girl ... wow you are 15 today! You are growing into a fine and beautiful young lady... making us all so proud of you sweetheart! we love you."

Meanwhile, Samaira has welcomed a new cousin as Kareena gave birth to a baby boy last month. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are yet to share the name of the newborn. The Heroine actor, however, did share the first look of the baby in a Women's Day post this week. Sharing a picture which had the baby boy sleeping on her shoulder, Kareena had written, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay."

kareena kapoor karisma kapoor samiera kapoor

