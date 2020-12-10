Kareena Kapoor on name of her second child: ‘After Taimur’s name controversy, Saif and I haven’t thought about it’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child but this time, she has not thought of her baby’s name beforehand. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan will wait for after the baby is born to name him/her.

Kareena, on a recent episode of What Women Want, discussed naming the new baby with actor Neha Dhupia. She said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha on the show.

When Neha suggested that she should hold a poll to decide the best name, Kareena said she doesn’t want to go down that route. “I’m gonna tackle this right at the end,” she said.

Soon after Saif announced Taimur’s birth in 2016, a raging debate broke out on Twitter over the name given to him by his parents. Many believed Saif shouldn’t have named his son after Timur, the Turkish ruler who invaded India. Saif had addressed the controversy in 2017, saying, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

He had said that he might even change the name. “And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn’t sounding right. It was like I didn’t realise where I live or what I’m doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It’s a bit late now, though. Or not. I don’t know,” Saif added.

Even Kareena had said that Saif wanted to name their son Faiz. “Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” she had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.

Kareena and Saif will welcome the baby sometime in March. She has finished her portion of shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she stars opposite Aamir Khan.

