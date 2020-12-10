e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared pictures from his dining session with Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra during the making of his next.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:01 IST
Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone take a break from the shooting of their next.
Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone take a break from the shooting of their next.
         

A team that eats together, stays together. Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for her next with Shakun Batra, joined him and co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi at the dining table. Siddhant has shared a few glimpses of Deepika, Shakun and himself enjoying a sumptuous spread at a cafe in between breaks.

The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few pictures from their latest outing. While Deepika is seen in a loose white top, sitting across the table with Shakun on the other end, the sun can be seen shining on them from the glass window. One of the pictures also shows Siddhant in the frame. The Beatles song Here Comes The Sun is heard playing in his Instagram Reels.

The team, including Ananya Panday, has been shooting at Alibaug since quite a few days. While Ananya has not been spotted with them in recent days, Deepika and Siddhant continue to travel to Alibaug everyday via a ferry for shoot. Siddhant had once shared some stunning pictures of them enjoying the sea breeze on their way to the shoot location. Sharing pictures of Deepika, Shakun and himself enjoying the sunset from the boat, Siddhant had written, “Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday.”

The team had earlier flown to Goa for a shooting schedule. The film was originally meant to be shot in Sri Lanka, but the location had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, “The delay gave Shakun time to work on the script. Since shooting in Sri Lanka is not feasible, they changed the setting to Goa which has a similar landscape of beaches and vintage churches.”

Talking about the film in an interview to Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, “The overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film (Chhapaak), in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir.”

