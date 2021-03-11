Saba Ali Khan treats fans to unseen photos from nephew Taimur’s third birthday party. See here
- Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share precious memories from her nephew Taimur's birthday party in 2019. See the pictures here.
Saba Ali Khan, whose Instagram account got verified earlier this month, has been treating fans to gems from the family album for a while now. On Thursday, she shared previously-unseen pictures from her nephew Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash in December 2019.
For Taimur’s third birthday, his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted an intimate Christmas-themed party, which was attended by family members such as Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor. A few close friends, including Karan Johar, were also on the guest list.
The first photo shared by Saba featured her with Saif. “I have a BHAI Jaan too 😉😅😘 Throwback.. Tim's 3rd birthday party. Brother Sister Bond!” she wrote. In the next post, she was seen with sister Soha. “SISTER love 💞 Another BOND...🤗 SAME place same time. Throwback memory. Tim's 3rd party.....🎂🥳,” it was captioned.
In her third post, Saba was seen with Soha and Kunal Kemmu. “BRO...II ! We didn't move from this spot !#🤔#😅 Pictures with THE OTHER BRO in-arms #😎. Throwback to Tim's 3rd birthday....🥳🎂,” the caption read.
Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Kareena had revealed that Taimur demanded two cakes for his third birthday. “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’” she had said.
Taimur became a big brother last month, as Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son on February 21. They are yet to reveal his name or a picture of his face.
