Rajkummar Rao surprises Roohi audience by selling tickets at Delhi multiplex, see photos
- Rajkummar Rao surprised the audience at a multiplex in Delhi on Thursday morning, as he went behind the counter to sell tickets of his new film, Roohi. See pictures here.
Rajkummar Rao gave cinegoers a surprise, as he turned ticket-seller at a multiplex in Delhi on Thursday morning. He was selling tickets for his new release, Roohi, which is the first big film to release in theatres after they were allowed to operate at 100% occupancy last month.
Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi marks Rajkummar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after 2018’s Stree. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar said that he is not really anxious about whether the audience will watch Roohi in theatres. “I know the kind of precautions theatres are taking to make people feel very safe when they go to watch films. People are also really waiting for something to come on the big screen now. Watching a film on the big screen in a dark theatre is something else,” he said.
“A film like Roohi is meant to be watched with the audience because you want to laugh and feel scared with everyone around. I think it will be a very unique and fun experience for people to watch it in theatres,” he added.
Roohi has opened to mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times review called it a ‘rather drab’ horror-comedy, which falls short of expectations when it comes to scares as well as laughs. “With a plot that's too convoluted and takes the entire runtime of the film to establish itself, Roohi terribly falters at storytelling, and fails to give out the message it intends to. Even until the intermission, you can't make out the exact reasoning behind whatever is unfolding on screen,” it said.
Rajkummar will be seen next in Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. A standalone sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, the film revolves around the concept of lavender marriages.
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
