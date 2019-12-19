Happy birthday Taimur: Kareena Kapoor kicks off Christmas-themed bash for son with Saif, Soha and Inaaya. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Kareena Kapoor is one excited mom, all ready to celebrate the third birthday of her son, Taimur. The duo was spotted at the party venue in Mumbai earlier on Thursday morning and again in the evening.

In the morning, Kareena was seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor and Taimur, checking out the decor at the venue. She wore a red dress and large sunglasses while Taimur was seen in a blue shirt and red shorts. Karisma was dressed casually in a simple purple T-shirt and black pants.

For the party, Kareena changed into a lovely polka dot dress. Her husband Saif Ali Khan brought Taimur to the party. Saif was seen in a grey polo tee and blue jeans. Taimur was seen in a black T-shirt, white pants and cool brown cowboy boots.

Kareena’s sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan also wore a matching polka dot dress. Her daughter Inaaya looked the cutest in a white poofy frock. Check out their pictures:

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya and Saif and Kareena with their son Taimur.

Kareena and Saif with Taimur.

Karisma Kapoor with mother Babita and daughter Samaira; Karan Johar with son Yash.

Speaking about their plans for Taimur’s birthday, Kareena had recently said in an interview, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get-together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacts to him kissing Mahira Sharma, doubts if he is ‘playing’ with her

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. He is the couple’s only child. Talking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena recently said that they are very happy with Taimur in their lives, for now. “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we dont have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives,”she said.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar. The film releases on December 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more