IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live session on Monday, said that she struggled with depression. She was talking about the nasty comments she gets from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans whenever she puts up lip-sync or dance videos online.

Sushant and Ankita were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. He was found dead in June last year.

In the video, Ankita said that when she was going through depression, no one was there to support her except her family and some fans. “Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I went through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in a lot of pain. I also cried a lot),” she said.

“Tab mere saath koi nahi tha par mera parivaar tha mere saath. Aur mere kuch fans jo aaj bhi mere saath khade hai (No one was there with me at that time except my family. And some fans, who are standing by me even today),” she added.


Ankita also urged Sushant’s fans not to point fingers at her because, she said, ‘you don't know what is my story’. She insisted that she is not at fault and said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship.

Also read | Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction

Ankita said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship and point fingers at her. “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita lokhande sushant singh rajput

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
READ FULL STORY
Ankita Lokhande is in Shimla with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
Ankita Lokhande is in Shimla with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
bollywood

Ankita posts swimsuit photos, gives a peek into 'Valentine diaries' with Vicky

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from her holiday in Shimla, with boyfriend Vicky Jain. She posted photos from the swimming pool and from one of their dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
Ankita Lokhande said that she went through depression.
bollywood

Ankita talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonchiriya was Bhumi Pednekar's only film with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sonchiriya was Bhumi Pednekar's only film with Sushant Singh Rajput.
bollywood

Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has helmed films such as I Am Kalam and Kadwi Hawa.
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has helmed films such as I Am Kalam and Kadwi Hawa.
bollywood

Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, whose next Kalira Atita is eligible for the Best Picture category at Academy Awards, talks about why he sticks to subjects which talk about the climate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
bollywood

Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen next in the film Adhaar
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen next in the film Adhaar
bollywood

Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Vineet Kumar Singh, since he achieved fame with Mukkabaaz (2017), has taken up projects very carefully
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
bollywood

Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST
On her fifth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta shared a message for him on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika credits Naseeruddin Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student.
Rasika credits Naseeruddin Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student.
bollywood

Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The actor talks about working with her teacher Naseeruddin Shah in a short film and revisits her days as a student in FTII 14 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
bollywood

Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
bollywood

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
bollywood

Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the 'hardships' she had to face in life and how they made her who she is. She even spoke about how her family would treat her, the second daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
bollywood

Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra often shares photos of her Mumbai home. On Monday, she posted new pictures from her house, showing off the balloons and flowers that she'd received after the release of her film, The Girl on the Train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP