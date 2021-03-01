Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'

Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live session on Monday, said that she struggled with depression. She was talking about the nasty comments she gets from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans whenever she puts up lip-sync or dance videos online.

Sushant and Ankita were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. He was found dead in June last year.

In the video, Ankita said that when she was going through depression, no one was there to support her except her family and some fans. “Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I went through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in a lot of pain. I also cried a lot),” she said.

“Tab mere saath koi nahi tha par mera parivaar tha mere saath. Aur mere kuch fans jo aaj bhi mere saath khade hai (No one was there with me at that time except my family. And some fans, who are standing by me even today),” she added.





Ankita also urged Sushant’s fans not to point fingers at her because, she said, ‘you don't know what is my story’. She insisted that she is not at fault and said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship.

Also read | Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction

Ankita said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship and point fingers at her. “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON