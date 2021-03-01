Ankita Lokhande talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live session on Monday, said that she struggled with depression. She was talking about the nasty comments she gets from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans whenever she puts up lip-sync or dance videos online.
Sushant and Ankita were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. He was found dead in June last year.
In the video, Ankita said that when she was going through depression, no one was there to support her except her family and some fans. “Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I went through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in a lot of pain. I also cried a lot),” she said.
“Tab mere saath koi nahi tha par mera parivaar tha mere saath. Aur mere kuch fans jo aaj bhi mere saath khade hai (No one was there with me at that time except my family. And some fans, who are standing by me even today),” she added.
Ankita also urged Sushant’s fans not to point fingers at her because, she said, ‘you don't know what is my story’. She insisted that she is not at fault and said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship.
Also read | Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction
Ankita said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship and point fingers at her. “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos
- Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH
- As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'
- Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox