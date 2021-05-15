Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar refuse to pose for paparazzi, she says ‘please don’t do this’. Watch video

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, social media influencer Zaid Darbar, refused to pose for the paparazzi during a recent outing. In a video doing the rounds online, she is seen requesting photographers to not take their pictures as they were entering a residential building.

Gauahar could be heard repeatedly saying ‘sorry’ to the paparazzi as she and Zaid walked past them without stopping to pose. As they requested her to pose for just one photo, she said, “Nahi, nahi, I am sorry, this is a residential building, please don’t do this.”

Earlier on Saturday, Gauahar shared pictures of her Eid celebration with Zaid, and revealed that it was their first. “Humari Pehli (Our first) Eid together! Alhamdulillah ! @zaid_darbar,” she wrote on Instagram.

Zaid shared photos with Gauahar as well, and called her his ‘superwoman’. “My first Eid with my super woman, my wife! Speaking of super woman she actually is one and took care of everything on her own. From waking up for Sehri and making all the delicious food to even making sure that all the security guards and staff in our building got food! She also prayed and finished reading 1 Quraan for this month,” he wrote.

“May allah give you all the health and the love and happiness that you deserve. I love you Gau, but I’m sure the world loves you too! #eidmubarak #Eid #Gaza,” he added.

Earlier, in their wedding video, Gauahar and Zaid reminisced about their love story. “I feel like I have my person. I always wanted someone whom I could call my person, my human. Someone whom I can share everything with and talk about everything in life. Someone I can fall back on. And for the first time in my life, I could tell someone, ‘You are like me, there are so many parts about you that are like me,’” she said about him.

