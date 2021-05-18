Gauahar Khan schools troll who claimed woman is 'a domination of man': 'Learn and explore before you talk'

Gauahar Khan has reacted to a troll comment on her latest Instagram post. Earlier in the day, Gauahar shared a video in which she and her husband Zaid Darbar were seen goofing around. Gauahar was seen laying down while Zaid rested his legs on her.

Taking to the comments section, the troll said, "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet." Gauahar responded, "No loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t."

On Tuesday, Gauahar had shared pictures from the Mumbai airport to reveal she and her husband Zaid are headed to an undisclosed location. In the pictures, the couple posed with the masks and face shields at the airport before they shared a picture ahead of their boarding. She and Zaid also shared a boomerang video from within the flight.

On Friday, Gauahar shared pictures of her Eid ensemble and said that she is finally feeling like a newlywed bride. "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove," she had said.

Gauahar and Zaid met in July last year at a supermarket. They tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. Earlier this year, she shared their wedding video in which she called Zaid her person. "I feel like I have my person. I always wanted someone whom I could call my person, my human. Someone whom I can share everything with and talk about everything in life. Someone I can fall back on," she had said.

