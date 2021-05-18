Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gautam Gulati recalls impressing Radhe director with Heath Ledger's scene from The Dark Knight: 'He couldn’t believe it'
Gautam Gulati recalls impressing Radhe director with Heath Ledger's scene from The Dark Knight: 'He couldn’t believe it'

  • Gautam Gulati recalled that Radhe director Prabhudeva was not convinced that the actor could play a baddie, so Gautam performed a scene from The Dark Knight for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST

Gautam Gulati has revealed he impressed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai director Prabhudeva by re-enacting a scene from The Dark Knight, featuring Heath Ledger. The Bigg Boss 8 winner plays a henchman in the Salman Khan-starrer.

The actor, in a recent interview, said that Prabhudeva wasn't convinced that he could play a negative character. He said the director felt he was too 'chocolaty' for the role.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Gautam said, "Prabhu sir didn’t have faith in me initially when he took a first look at me. I had long hair at the time and he found me to have a little too much chocolaty look. In his own style, Prabhu sir said, “Gautam…Chocolaty…Villain…How?”

“I did a five-minute act of Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight in front of Prabhu sir’s assistant director. They wanted to see my villainous side as they found me too chocolaty and it was a challenge for me,” he added.

“So, I did that act and said Heath Ledger’s dialogues and after seeing that, Prabhu sir’s reaction was of surprise. He couldn’t believe it if I had done that myself. After that, Salman sir suggested my hair cut for the film, we started working on my look and work on the film started,” Gautam continued.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu channels Anil Kapoor for Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter says, 'Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged'

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The movie failed to impress critics and fans. As of May 18, it has a 1.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb with 118,314 votes, making it Salman's worst-rated film on the platform.

