Gautam Gulati says he walked out of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui after reading final script: ‘Narration was a bit different’

Gautam Gulati has revealed that he walked out of director Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. He said that he took the decision after reading the final script of the film, which was different from the narration he was originally given.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Gautam said, “I was going to do that film but the narration of the film was a bit different than what was in the final draft. Abhishek Kapoor is a sweet guy and I was really looking forward to working with him.”

“But when the final script came to me, there were some things that didn’t seem the same way as I was told earlier in the narration about my character. Earlier I had said yes to do the film just after hearing about my character but after this happened, I spoke to my team, we discussed and ended up not doing the film,” he added.

Earlier, Ayushmann described Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as a ‘progressive love story’. He will reportedly play a ‘cross-functional athlete’ in the film.

Gautam was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as Girgit, one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. The film starred Salman Khan as the titular cop and also featured Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

In 2008, Gautam began his acting career in television with Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, on which he played Duryodhana. He went on to star in shows such as Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2015, he won the reality show Bigg Boss 8. He has also starred in films such as Azhar, Behen Hogi Teri and Virgin Bhanupriya.

