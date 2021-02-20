Ayushmann Khurrana shares shirtless pic to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date, Varun’s comment takes the cake

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the release date of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with a shirtless picture of himself. The film will release on July 9 this year.

The picture shows Ayushmann showing off his beefed up body while holding a clapperboard in his hand which has the release date of the film written on it. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, "Yeh sirf release date ki announcement hai. Trailer bhi baaki hai aur picture bhi. (this is just the release date announcement, the trailer is yet to come) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas 9th July, 2021!"





Ayushmann's industry colleagues reacted to his new body makeover. His wife Tahira Kashyap said "uff" while Varun Dhawan reacted, "Sir sir sir sir hum shareef kya hui puri duniyaan ne t shirt nikal diye. Looking good brother man." Karanvir Bohra commented, "Chak de phatte brothaaaa." Producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, "july couldn’t come sooner!" Musician Ali Merchant said, "Kadakkkk can’t wait for another beauty."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic-drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ayushmann. Billed as a "progressive love story", Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross functional athlete in the film.

The production of the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020 and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

Vaani also shared a picture from the film's shoot on Twitter and wrote, "Sugar, spice, and everything nice. Get ready to fall in love #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021!"

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares a gem from old photoshoot, let her hair and lips do the talking

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic-drama Kedarnath. This is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Ayushmann, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann is currently working on Anek, which reunites the actor with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON