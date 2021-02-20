Ayushmann Khurrana shares shirtless pic to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date, Varun’s comment takes the cake
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the release date of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with a shirtless picture of himself. The film will release on July 9 this year.
The picture shows Ayushmann showing off his beefed up body while holding a clapperboard in his hand which has the release date of the film written on it. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, "Yeh sirf release date ki announcement hai. Trailer bhi baaki hai aur picture bhi. (this is just the release date announcement, the trailer is yet to come) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas 9th July, 2021!"
Ayushmann's industry colleagues reacted to his new body makeover. His wife Tahira Kashyap said "uff" while Varun Dhawan reacted, "Sir sir sir sir hum shareef kya hui puri duniyaan ne t shirt nikal diye. Looking good brother man." Karanvir Bohra commented, "Chak de phatte brothaaaa." Producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, "july couldn’t come sooner!" Musician Ali Merchant said, "Kadakkkk can’t wait for another beauty."
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic-drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ayushmann. Billed as a "progressive love story", Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross functional athlete in the film.
The production of the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020 and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.
Vaani also shared a picture from the film's shoot on Twitter and wrote, "Sugar, spice, and everything nice. Get ready to fall in love #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021!"
Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares a gem from old photoshoot, let her hair and lips do the talking
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic-drama Kedarnath. This is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Ayushmann, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo.
Ayushmann is currently working on Anek, which reunites the actor with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, let her hair and lips do the talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
- Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'
- Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife says she still believes in marriage
- Sunaina Rekhi, the ex-wife of Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has said that sometimes, the most compatible people aren't able to form an alliance, but that shouldn't negate the 'beauty of marriage'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'
- Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox