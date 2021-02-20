Priyanka Chopra shares a gem from old photoshoot, let her hair and lips do the talking
Priyanka Chopra has dropped a stunning picture of herself from an old photoshoot and its worth a moment of attention. The actor's hair and lips steal all the attention in the picture.
The photo shows Priyanka's messy hair partially covering her face with her red lips doing the talking as she poses in a white top. "This picture is 60% hair and 40% lips and I’m here for it #fbf @harpersbazaararabia, 2018," she captioned it.
The post received more than one million likes within a few hours. A friend of hers added, "And 100% heart." VJ Anusha Dandekar said, "I AM HERE FOR IT!!! Dammmmmmm!" A fan called her "super glamourous" while another said, "New photoshoot like this one pls."
Priyanka is currently prepping for her next project, Citadel in London. She recently revealed in an Instagram live that she would continue to be in London till November.
Besides working on sets, the actor is also actively promoting her memoir, Unfinished. It has already made it to the New York Times' bestseller list.
Priyanka has talked about moving to the US for studies, becoming Miss World and then an actor in Bollywood, coping with her father's death, her love story with Nick Jonas and much more.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra explains her ‘crazy tendril’ at Miss World pageant: ‘I burnt myself and the skin scabbed’
She has revealed that she fell into depression following her father's death, a period that lasted for around five years till she made a conscious decision to move from "a world of gray back into a world of vibrant color". The 38-year-old actor's father, Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician in the Indian Army, died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.
She has opened up about how she used work as therapy, putting her grief and "a piece of my soul" into the sports drama Mary Kom, which released in 2014. She was set to start shooting for the film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, days after her father's passing.
