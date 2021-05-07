Karanvir Bohra says he 'was in tears' watching Sonu Sood's interview: 'Why can’t we have basic rights in our country?'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra on Friday spoke about the rights of citizens in India and recalled how he welled up after watching a recent interview of actor Sonu Sood.

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir shared a video message where he appealed to the government to provide the basic necessities including healthcare and education to all citizens.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I dislike being called ‘From a 3rd world country’ Why can’t we have basic rights in our own country, we talk about being a super power, I don’t think any individual of this country feels ‘super’ or ‘powerful’ right now. I was in tears seeing @sonu_sood paaji’s interview with @barkha.dutt ... what every individual of our country is going thru is in imaginable, I pray for everyone."

Reacting to his post, his fans opined in the comments section. One wrote, "So true KV... A large part of our population does not even have basic human rights... Education being just one of them, it's the basis of our future generations. If our country does not improve we will lose all our youngsters to foreign lands...." Another wrote, "Unfortunately it's true and I have been through this while arranging bed for my father. By God's grace his health is improving. Most of the patients are witnessing this situation. God bless all and keep.them.safe and healthy." A third said, "Absolutely right sir."

Last week too, Karan had lauded the 'selfless work' that Sonu has 'relentlessly been doing'. He had added that it is 'nothing less than gods work'. He wrote on Instagram, "And I’m positively sure that I vote for these 2 individuals for my country.... @sonu_sood and @afrozshah_ the selfless work that you have relentlessly been doing is nothing less than gods work....Gods bless you both and all who have given their helping hand to the one in need."

Also Read: Allu Arjun pens heartfelt post as his film Arya completes 17 years: 'It changed my course as an actor'

Karanvir is currently in Canada with his wife Teejay Sidhu and children--twin daughters Bella and Vienna, and Gia Vanessa Bohra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON