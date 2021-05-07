IND USA
Allu Arjun and Anuradha Mehta played the leads in Arya.
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt post as his film Arya completes 17 years: 'It changed my course as an actor'

  • College romantic drama Arya starred Allu Arjun and Anuradha Mehta in lead roles. It was directed by Sukumar. The actor-director have also worked on his latest film, Pushpa, which awaits release.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 05:37 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun on Friday shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of his film Arya completing 17 years. Calling it a film which changed his course as an actor, he pointed out that it changed the lives of so many people involved in its making as well.

Directed by Sukumar, Arya is a Telugu campus-based romantic drama which featured Arjun in the role of a happy-go-lucky guy madly in love with Geetha, played by Anuradha Mehta. The film has been remade in four Indian languages.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Arjun wrote: “This movie changed the lives of so many people. It changed my course as an actor. Sukumar garu’s life as a director, Dil Raj garu’s life as a producer, DSP’s life as a musician and Rathnavelu’s life as a DOP. Bunny Vas as distributor then and many more lives. We all so thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called Arya. We will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives.”

Arya was a runaway success at the box-office. Its sequel titled Arya 2 was released in 2009.

On the career-front, Arjun currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. Interestingly, the film will mark the reunion of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar after many years. Pushpa, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project. It will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady.


