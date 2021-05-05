Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha makes dosa for her father, he calls it 'most unforgettable dosa ever'

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently on the road to recovery after recently testing positive for the coronavirus, on Wednesday shared a cute video in which his daughter Arha is seen making dosa for him. Arjun called it the 'most unforgettable dosa ever'.

Sharing the video as a story on Instagram, Arjun wrote that his daughter was making a special dosa for him. He showed the entire process and the final finished product.

Allu Arjun shared clips show daughter Arha making a dosa.

In the video, Arha is seen making a palm-sized dosa.

A week ago, Arjun revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he’s currently under home isolation. Arjun took to Twitter to share the news. He also asked his fans and well-wishers to not worry as he’s doing fine.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe,” he wrote.

Also read: Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative: 'I have recovered well. Forever grateful, stay safe out there'

On the career-front, Arjun currently awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project.

The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON