IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative: 'I have recovered well. Forever grateful, stay safe out there'
Pooja Hegde has tested positive in April.
Pooja Hegde has tested positive in April.
bollywood

Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative: 'I have recovered well. Forever grateful, stay safe out there'

On April 25, Pooja Hegde had informed fans that she had tested positive to Covid-19. She had said that she had been home quarantined.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday said she has tested negative for Covid-19. The 30-year-old actor, who was under home quarantine, took to Twitter and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. 

"I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested negative! Yay! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there," the Housefull 4 actor wrote. 

Hegde had opened up about her Covid-19 diagnosis on April 25, requesting those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the novel coronavirus. 

Also read: Karan Patel calls Kangana Ranaut ‘most hilarious stand-up comedian’ after her comments on oxygen

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Prabhas-led Radhe Shyam and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pooja hegde actor pooja hegde covid 19 news + 1 more

Related Stories

Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she had tested positive.
Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she had tested positive.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde shares update on her Covid-19 situation: ‘I’m doing good'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Pooja Hegde posted a note on Instagram to inform her fans about her health. She mentioned how she had mild symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The first teaser for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is out. It shows Prabhas as a man in love but not enough to put his life on line for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP