Home / Entertainment / Tv / Naagin actor Pearl V Puri arrested on rape charges
Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai Police.
Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai Police.
tv

Naagin actor Pearl V Puri arrested on rape charges

  • Pearl V Puri, who has starred in shows such as Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of rape and molestation of a minor.
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. He was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012." Patil added that Pearl is remanded in police custody by Vasai court. He refused to comment further as the case falls under POCSO Act.

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke in his support. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."


Pearl is known for starring on popular supernatural show Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen on Brahmarakshas 2, in which he played Angad Mehra.

He made his television debut Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013and was later seen in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pearl v puri naagin 3

Related Stories

Actor Pearl V Puri is presently shooting for his forthcoming TV show Brahmarakshas 2.
Actor Pearl V Puri is presently shooting for his forthcoming TV show Brahmarakshas 2.
tv

Pearl V Puri: There’s no destination in acting... can’t say ‘oh I’ve become a good actor now’, there’s always scope to do better

Hindustan Times | By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 27, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Actor Pearl V Puri believes that there’s much more for him to explore and he just doesn’t want to make money, but the idea is to do substantial work.
READ FULL STORY
Pearl V Puri is shattered by the loss of his father.
Pearl V Puri is shattered by the loss of his father.
tv

Pearl V Puri pens emotional note on father’s death: ‘Had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfil them ever’

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 15, 2020 08:10 PM IST
Television actor Pearl V Puri wrote a heartbreaking note on Instagram, mourning the loss of his father, Vipin Puri. He said that he felt powerless for the first time in his life and urged everyone to cherish the time they have with their parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.