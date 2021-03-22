IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video
Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday on Monday.
Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday on Monday.
tv

Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a video to wish husband Rohit Reddy on his birthday. She shared a compilation of the most romantic moments from their travels.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her husband, Rohit Reddy. She shared a video, compiling the most romantic moments from their travel life.

Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most." The couple recently became parents to a newborn son whom they named Aaravv.

In the video, Anita and Rohit are seen enjoying a hot air balloon ride, dancing in the streets of a foreign tourist destination, and more. Rohit even pulls Anita in his arms and carries her around as someone records a video of them.

Anita also took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of Rohit cutting his birthday cake with friends. She even shared a picture from Aaravv's Instagram account, the baby posing next to the blue cake. "Happy birthday Dad!!! Love you to the moon n back," the caption read.

Talking about her relationship with Rohit, Anita told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2019 that conflicts do happen like in any other relationship but how one deals with it matters more. “It’s not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance,” she said.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor says 'lets create magic again'

“The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous,” she continued. “But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things. With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anita hassanandani

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani's son is ready for a photoshoot.
Anita Hassanandani's son is ready for a photoshoot.
tv

Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Anita Hassanandani reveals she's ready for Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla.
Anita Hassanandani reveals she's ready for Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla.
tv

Anita Hassanandani ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani took notice of the many comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's recent post featuring Sidharth Shukla, and joked that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.
Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.
tv

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor makes announcement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Actor Dipika Kakar has announced that she will be returning with a new season of her hit supernatural drama, Sasural Simar Ka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a new picture, showing him striking a dance pose. Here's what his fans feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda is working on getting over her worries and anxiety
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda is working on getting over her worries and anxiety
tv

Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, best known for her stint in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says her social media posts act as a reminder about the good things in life, and she doesn’t really posts about days when she is low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together.
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nia Sharma was seen in the series titled Twisted.
Nia Sharma was seen in the series titled Twisted.
tv

Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Tera Suit music video.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Tera Suit music video.
tv

Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
tv

Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
tv

Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gurdip Punjj feels OTT platforms are turning out to be big challenge for TV
Actor Gurdip Punjj feels OTT platforms are turning out to be big challenge for TV
tv

Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Gurdip Punjj says OTT platforms are becoming a huge challenge for television, and feels it is time to reinvent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9.
Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9.
tv

Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
tv

Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli hit national limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli hit national limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP