Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video
Actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her husband, Rohit Reddy. She shared a video, compiling the most romantic moments from their travel life.
Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most." The couple recently became parents to a newborn son whom they named Aaravv.
In the video, Anita and Rohit are seen enjoying a hot air balloon ride, dancing in the streets of a foreign tourist destination, and more. Rohit even pulls Anita in his arms and carries her around as someone records a video of them.
Anita also took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of Rohit cutting his birthday cake with friends. She even shared a picture from Aaravv's Instagram account, the baby posing next to the blue cake. "Happy birthday Dad!!! Love you to the moon n back," the caption read.
Talking about her relationship with Rohit, Anita told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2019 that conflicts do happen like in any other relationship but how one deals with it matters more. “It’s not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance,” she said.
“The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous,” she continued. “But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things. With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space," she added.
